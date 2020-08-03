Homes evacuated as firefighters battle California wild fire

The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, doubled in size overnight and is over 46 square kilometres.

A huge smoke plume is visible for kilometres and has contributed to poor air quality.

About 7800 people have been told to evacuate over 2,500 homes, according to fire officials.

The US National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning as Southern California found itself in the midst of a heat wave.

The mercury hit 41 degrees Celsius by Saturday afternoon and “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue, the National Weather Service said.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries reported.