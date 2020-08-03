Here’s the first look of Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in recent years. Although the actor is constantly churning out films, he’s managed to maintain an almost perfect track record when it comes to box-office numbers. Now, the actor has announced his latest project Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay couldn’t have picked a better timing for the announcement as country is celebrating the festival dedicated to the bond of brothers and sisters. The actor shared the first look of the film on social media along with a caption that read, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.âÂªDirected by Aanand L RaiâÂ¬. âÂªWritten by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021.âÂ¬ #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn”











Looks like fans of Akshay Kumar have another reason to celebrate now.