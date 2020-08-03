Heidi Klum Speaks Out After Being Accused of Flying on Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Plane

The former Victoria’s Secret model was not the only celebrity figure to be named as an alleged acquaintance of the convicted sex offender. For many years, former President Bill Clinton has been accused of associating with the criminal in public forums and on Epstein’s private island, where women were allegedly trafficked and abused.

But as the former politician’s spokesperson told NBC News, “The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island.”

Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide in a New York City jail cell in August 2019, according to a medical examiner. The disgraced financier was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, which he plead not guilty to.

Likewise, his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell denies any wrongdoing. She was arrested and charged on six counts for her alleged involvement in the Epstein abuse case on July 2.