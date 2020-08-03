Heidi Klum Denies Any Connection to Jeffrey Epstein: It’s Totally False

Instagram

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge responds to Virginia Giuffre’s claim that the model was one of the high-status celebrities to travel on the late convicted sex offender’s private jet.

Heidi Klum has denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein. The German-born supermodel was linked to the late financier after documents from a defamation case filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015 were opened by a federal judge on Friday, July 31.

In the documents, Giuffre testified during a 2011 deposition that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was one of the high-status celebrities who traveled on Epstein’s private jet. “Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Bill Clinton and Al Gore,” Giuffre told an attorney in West Palm Beach at the time of the names of celebrities who flew on Epstein’s aircraft.

Klum has now responded through her lawyer, who stated that Giuffre’s claim is “totally false.” The lawyer said in a statement released on Monday, August 3, “Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them.”

The lawyer went on arguing, “The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.”

Klum herself has released a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island.”

“I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge continued. “I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.”

Due to Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein, Klum’s photograph with the British royal was recently also brought into question. To this, her rep said, “Heidi Klum has met Prince Andrew on two occasions. She was first introduced to him in the year 2000 at her first ever Halloween party where they were photographed. He attended that party among several hundred guests and the events team set up the photos with the two of them.”

The rep also admitted that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, was at the party. “Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Prince Andrew’s guest to the event, is in the background of one of the images. Heidi recalls seeing him again about three years ago at a party in Los Angeles,” the rep acknowledged.