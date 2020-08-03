Headie One Acknowledges Latest Jail Stint as His Real ‘Wake-Up’ Call

Instagram

British rapper Headie One is determined to stay on the right side of the law after acknowledging his recent stint behind bars was a real “wake-up call.”

The “18Hunna” hitmaker, real name Irving Adjei, was handed a six-month sentence in January after he was convicted for carrying a knife during a police search of his car in London in June 2019.

The 25-year-old, who had been jailed three times previously, including a 30-month term for drug charges in 2014, was released after just four months, and now the MC recognizes just how close he came to slipping back into his old bad habits and losing his music career.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headie admits heading to jail again was “like going back in time.”

“Those kinds of situations was my normality years ago (sic),” he said. “It was a wake-up call that it really is a thin line – one wrong move and it’s all over, it’s back to what you used to dream to get out of.”

The rapper also knows life in the spotlight can “go wrong” for other reasons, including the “jealousy” of past associates from his life on the streets.

“When you’re coming from a life where negative things are happening, people ain’t used to you getting into certain positions (sic),” he explained. “That’s when jealousy comes in, hate comes in. People want to get you out of that position. They don’t understand why you’re there and they’re not.”

Headie One will have to continue steering clear of his haters as his profile continues to rise – last month, he scored another hit when he collaborated with hip-hop superstar Drake on the “Only You Freestyle”.