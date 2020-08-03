Hayley Williams Joins Mark Hoppus for 10th Anniversary of Best Coast’s Debut Album

WENN/Avalon

The Paramore frontwoman is confirmed to help celebrate the upcoming ‘Crazy for You’ anniversary along with the Blink-182 star and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry.

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams is among the special guests helping Best Coast celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album “Crazy for You”.

The record marked its 10-year anniversary on 27 July (20) and, on 14 August, the group, featuring core members Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno, will head online to perform the album from start to finish.

Hayley, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES are among the special guests confirmed to be taking part in the virtual gig, which will also feature archival footage from the “Crazy for You” era, interviews with Bethany and Bobb “and a very special, intimate meet and greet for 30 fans only.”

Bethany said, “Crazy for You truly changed my life. I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious – and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later.”

“When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend,” she added. “Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning.”

Tickets for the gig are available here.