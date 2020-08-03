Hailey Bieber On How She’ll Raise Her Future Children

“It was time to look inside and reflect.”
Right now, Justin and Hailey Bieber are just enjoying each other’s company as a married couple — as the pop artist told the world last July — but one day they plan on having children.
The idea of having babies together was one of the reasons Justin knew Hailey was the one for him, as he revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this year.
“I’d seen her with a baby and something just clicked. It was like, ‘Wow, she’s the one’,” Justin said.
Since then, the couple has done a lot of reflecting about what kind of parents they will be and how they want to raise their children, according to Hailey, especially in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It was time to look inside and reflect: ‘What do I not know? What do I need to ask? How can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?’,” Hailey told Vogue India in a new interview.
She plans on bringing that awareness to her parenting approach to raise anti-racist children.
“They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due,” she said of her future children.
Hailey has been voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram. “To say that racism is alive today would be a gross understatement, and to say that white privilege doesn’t exist is ignorance at its finest,” she wrote on Instagram in May. “We live in a country that denies the same freedom and rights to someone based on the color of their skin… I am tired, I’m angry, I’m sad, and I will not stay quiet.”
