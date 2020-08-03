Google offers sneak peak at Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

After months of waiting, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 4a. Alongside the announcement of the mid-range handset, the tech-makers are also giving a sneak peek at two more devices, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Though, Google states that both Pixel 5 also features 5G.
Google says it will unveil these two handsets in “the coming months” and launch them in Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.
The Pixel-makers have even shared the price of the Pixel 4a 5G — $679 CAD.
Going off the teaser, it’s hard to tell which smartphone is which, but it seems that the Pixel 5 is the smaller one, while the Pixel 4a 5G is the bigger device.
A previous rumour indicates that Google won’t be releasing a Pixel 5 XL this year, so the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 are all we’re getting this year. Additionally, this suggested also stated that the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will both sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G processor.
Another leak indicates that the Pixel 5 will sport a 5.8-inch display with either s 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The 4a 5G, on the other hand, will feature a 6.1-inch screen and essentially replaces the Pixel 4a XL.
Personally, I hope we will see a Pixel 5 XL, but only time will tell. Typically Google unveils its flagship handsets in October; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s possible that the phone’s announcement might get delayed, liked the Pixel 4a.