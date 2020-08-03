Glasgow student rushed to hospital with ‘flu symptoms’ has both legs amputated after docs find meningitis

A university student was given only a five per cent chance of survival when she contracted meningitis but defied the odds after a double ­amputation.

Seyda Oates, 21, was forced to have the operation as the infection spread, causing her limbs to turn black.

The University of Glasgow business management student was admitted to hospital last October 1 as her cold-like symptoms rapidly progressed into vomiting, fever and chills.

After being given just five per chance of survival, her family were told to prepare for the worst as her organs began ­shutting down and she was put into an induced coma.

But following the surgery, Seyda pulled through and was discharged on March 25.







(Image: Caters News Agency)



Now as she continues to recover, she says she is focusing on the “little things in life” that she once took for granted.

She is sharing her story to raise awareness of meningitis and to show other amputees that they are not alone.

Seyda said: “It was a normal day – I was full of energy and went to my lecture and had lunch with my friend but then I ­developed a sore throat.

“Within an hour, it felt like I had a cold as I was ­sniffling and sneezing then ­shivering with a fever. It didn’t make sense, I had a good sleep the night before yet I felt so fatigued and just wanted to lie down. I was cold and my feet were numb, then I started to throw up and it got worse.

“My boyfriend, who doesn’t wish to be named, took me to hospital and my urine and bloods were tested but came back clear.

“I was delirious at this point and everything is a bit of a blur but I was discharged and my boyfriend was told to keep his eye on me and to call 999 if I developed a rash.”







(Image: Caters News Agency)



Shortly after, Seyda had black dots all over her ­shoulders and fingers. She was rushed to hospital and put into an induced coma for eight days.

Her family, who live in Qatar, were told to come to Scotland to say goodbye.

Eight days later, Seyda woke to discover part of her left leg had been surgically removed – and was told both legs were “beyond saving”.







(Image: Caters News Agency)



She said: “It was very ­difficult for the doctors to determine what was wrong, as the results were fine but I felt horrendous. My feet were so cold even with three pairs of socks and ­slippers on and it felt like I was walking on crushed glass.

“My face was scary to look at as it had blown up. The last thing I remember is collapsing in ICU.

“While I was in the coma, I missed my 21st birthday on October 4 and had multiple organ failure and now I have chronic kidney disease and struggle with haemodialysis.

“When I woke up, my family were there and I immediately felt safe and knew I would be able to pull through with them by my side. My feet were black like ­charcoal. The medication was making me hallucinate so it was hard for me to process everything but I know I really didn’t want to lose my legs.”

Seyda’s legs were amputated below the knee and she spent 26 weeks in hospital before being released on April 3.

She said: “I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without my family and boyfriend. He saved my life.

“It was an amazing feeling when I could go outside at the hospital. I missed the sun, rain and wind. I can’t thank the doctors and nurses enough – if it wasn’t for the courage of the NHS nurses in the Glasgow Royal Infirmary ICU then I wouldn’t be here today.

“I took all the little things for granted but now I ­appreciate everything.

“I am grieving for my legs like I have lost someone close to me but I am trying to stay positive.

“I was given a five per cent chance of a survival but I didn’t die so I believe there is a reason behind this happening to me. I just don’t know it yet.”