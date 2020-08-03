‘General Hospital’ Star Kelly Monaco ‘Temporarily’ Replaced Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Instagram

Lindsay Hartley, the ex-wife of ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley, has confirmed the news on her Twitter account, writing to her followers, ‘Some big shoes to fill…precious too.’

“General Hospital” is making a temporary change on its cast. It is reported that Kelly Monaco will not play Sam McCall Morgan on the long-running soap opera in its new episodes this month. The decision is made due to her recent health problem.

Actress Lindsay Hartley has been tapped to take over the character amid Kelly’s absence. The ex-wife of “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley confirmed the news on her Twitter account, writing to her followers, “Some big shoes to fill…precious too. I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.”

Fans were excited over the news as one replied, “I’m so happy to see you back on soaps for a bit and I know you were happy to be acting with Brook again!” Someone else added, “Thank you so much for stepping into her shoes to keep her story going. We appreciate you!” Another fan chimed in, “I’m sure that incredibly kind Kelly Monaco was appreciative that you could help out for a couple weeks.”

Meanwhile, Kelly’s mother assured fans that her daughter would be back playing Sam soon after having a “breathing problem” on set. “Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday,” Carmina Monaco explained, adding that Kelly had been under a two-week quarantine.

“She had a hard time with the Covid mask,” she wrote in another message. She also said that the quarantine order was “rather unexpected” as the actress had “tested negative twice for Covid.” Additionally, a third test did not reveal the presence of any antibodies.

Prior to this, “General Hospital” suspended production due to coronavirus concerns. After it ran out of new episodes in May, ABC has been airing a series of classic episodes. Production fortunately resumed last month with new episodes being set to begin airing on Monday, August 3.