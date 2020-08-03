Frank Ocean’s Teen Brother Ryan Breaux Killed In Car Accident

Ryan Breaux, the teenage brother of singer Frank Ocean, has reportedly died in a car crash.

According to Page Six, Breaux, 18, and a second young male were both riding in the vehicle before it crashed into a tree and went up in flames in Southern California.

Breaux’s former classmate Ezekiel “Zeek” Bishop, 20, was identified as the second male.

“On August 2, 2020, at about 01:33 am, the Thousand Oaks Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle traffic collision on Westlake Boulevard just north of Skelton Canyon Circle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames. The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Officer said in a press release.

The officer said that the crash could have been caused by possible speeding.

“The speed limit is north of 45 mph. It’s a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed,” Deputy Wendell Campbell told KTLA.