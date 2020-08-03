France says it will not ratify extradition treaty with Hong Kong By

PARIS () – France said on Monday it would not ratify a 2017 extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China introduced a controversial national security law for the global financial hub.
“In view of the latest developments, France will not proceed as it stands with the ratification of the extradition agreement signed on May 4, 2017 between France and the Hong Kong Special Administrative region,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
