Four-Year Anniversary of Bitfinex Hack, and $12M of Stolen BTC Moved By Cointelegraph

Four-Year Anniversary of Bitfinex Hack, and $12M of Stolen BTC Moved
Someone with access to the 119,756 stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016 moved $12 million to unknown wallets in the last six days.
According to a series of tweets posted by Whale Alert on August 3, wallet addresses known to be associated with one of the largest breaches ever of a crypto exchange moved 620 Bitcoin (BTC) — worth roughly $7 million at the time of writing — over 4 transactions. On July 29, nearly $5 million — or 448 BTC — was moved in a single transaction.
