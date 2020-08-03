First Eagle to Open Its First German Office in More Than 80 Years; New Hire Louanges Will Direct International Wholesale Business From Munich

Article content continued

Louanges succeeds Robert H. Hackney, Jr., a 25-year veteran of First Eagle. Hackney will remain with the firm, first to assist in the transition of his leadership of the international wholesale distribution business to Louanges and afterward as an advisor to Mahmud and the firm’s leadership team on strategic initiatives. “Robert’s leadership has been integral to the success of our partnership with Amundi Asset Management and our international wholesale business. We have benefited from his keen strategic perspective over the years, and I look forward to his ongoing counsel as we continue to evolve the firm,” said Mahmud.

ABOUT FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

First Eagle Investment Management is an independent, privately owned investment management firm headquartered in New York with approximately $101 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Dedicated to providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic , with a strong emphasis on downside protection. Over a long history dating back to 1864, First Eagle has helped its clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles—a tradition that is central to its mission today. The firm’s investment capabilities include equity, fixed income, alternative credit and multi-asset strategies. For more information on First Eagle, please visit www.feim.com. For information on First Eagle Alternative Credit, please visit www.feac.com.

First Eagle Investment Management is the brand name for First Eagle Investment Management, LLC and its subsidiary investment advisers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005114/en/

Contacts

Mount and Nadler

Hedda Nadler

[email protected]

212.759.4440

#distro