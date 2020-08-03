Find Out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Dog’s Name and Its Special Meaning

The name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s adopted dog has finally been unleashed.

Back in August 2018, the newly married couple decided to expand their furry family by rescuing a black Labrador. Fans of the former Suits star know she was a proud dog mom to Bogart and her beagle named Guy.

So news of the couple’s rescue in 2018 quickly sparked interest, however, the name of their little pup has remained a mystery…until now.

The pair’s black lab’s moniker is Pula, according to People—who obtained an exclusive excerpt from the new tell-all book by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

As if that weren’t sweet enough, the pup’s name actually holds a special meaning.

Pula is the official currency of Botswana. As the royal reporters point out in their new book, Harry took Meghan to Botswana when they were a year into their relationship. The book also notes that Pula means “rain” in Setswana. Because rain is very scarce in Botswana, it’s seen as valuable and a blessing.