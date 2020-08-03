Federal Judge Esther Salas Breaks Silence On Murder Of Her Son At Their New Jersey Home (Video)

TSR Updatez: Federal Judge Esther Salas showed a whole lot of strength as she addressed the recent murder of her son during an attack at their New Jersey home.

About two weeks ago, a lawyer who labeled himself a “men’s rights” activist reportedly posed as a delivery driver and opened fire at Salas’ home. Roy Den Hollander, who died after taking his own life, fatally shot Salas’ son and wounded her husband in what was believed to be a targeted hit on her family.

Salas uploaded a video Monday, tearfully explaining her son’s last moments while also advocating for the safety and privacy of fellow judges so that this never happens to anyone again.

“My family has experienced a pain that no one should ever have to endure. And I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one ever has to experience this kind of pain. We may not be able to stop something like this from happening again, but we can make it hard for those who target us to track us down,” she said in the 9-minute video.

Salas revealed the shooting happened after a weekend of celebrating her son Daniel’s 20th birthday.

After letting him rest up, Salas said she and Daniel were in the basement having a conversation when he heard a knock on the door and “sprinted” upstairs to see who it was.

“Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone screaming, ‘No!’” Salas said.

She also revealed that Daniel took the bullet for his father, who also answered the door.

“While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from multiple surgeries, we are living every parent’s worst nightmare — making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel,” she said.

Our prayers go out to the Salas family at this time.

