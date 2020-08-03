FCC seeks public comment on Trump’s attempt to punish Twitter and Facebook

The Federal Communications Commission today asked the public for responses to the Trump administration’s attempt to punish social media websites for alleged anti-conservative bias.

“Longstanding rules require the agency to put such petitions out for public comment ‘promptly,’ and we will follow that requirement here,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

Trump issued an executive order in May, instructing the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to petition the FCC for a new interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that would limit social media platforms’ legal protections for hosting third-party content when the platforms take down content they consider objectionable.

The NTIA filed that petition last week, asking the FCC to define “information content provider” more broadly to include entities that make “editorial decisions that modify or alter content.” Under that interpretation, websites like Facebook and Twitter would be treated as the publisher or speaker of information posted by their users, and they would lose the legal protections Section 230 provides when websites block and screen offensive material. Lawyers who work at several advocacy groups say that the FCC doesn’t have this authority, that the Trump petition “is utterly incompatible with the plain language” of Section 230, and that the petition’s proposal would violate the First Amendment.

The FCC’s public notice asking for comments says that “Interested persons may file statements opposing or supporting the Petition for Rulemaking.” The deadline for initial statements is 30 days from today, and another 15 days will be provided for replies. The docket is available here (click “New Filing” or “Express” to file a comment).

The FCC’s call for comments takes no position on whether the Trump administration petition should be approved. If the FCC were close to issuing new rules, it would likely release a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that makes a specific proposal and asks the public a series of questions. But right now, the FCC is just asking the public to weigh in on whether the NTIA petition should be granted.

Pai’s statement said the FCC should “welcome vigorous debate,” but he didn’t commit to taking any further action in response to the Trump administration petition. Pai said:

I strongly disagree with those who demand that we ignore the law and deny the public and all stakeholders the opportunity to weigh in on this important issue. We should welcome vigorous debate—not foreclose it. The American people deserve to have a say, and we will give them that chance. Their feedback over the next 45 days will help us as we carefully review this petition.”

“Tell the FCC to reject this”

The FCC’s two Democrats continued their opposition to the petition today. “Social media can be frustrating. But the FCC shouldn’t be the President’s speech police,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel wrote on Twitter. “So speak up. Tell the FCC to reject this loud and clear.”

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks weighed in on Twitter, too, writing, “I’m sure this Public Notice will generate a spirited discussion. Perhaps when comments are in we can package up the whole docket and send it over to Congress—where this debate belongs.”

Starks previously said that the NTIA petition “has not made the case that Congress gave the FCC any role here. Section 230 is best understood as it has long been understood: as an instruction to courts about when liability should not be imposed.”

FCC Republican Brendan Carr enthusiastically praised Trump’s proposal shortly after the executive order came out in May. But FCC Republican Michael O’Rielly has expressed “deep reservations” about the Trump order.

In a speech last week, O’Rielly said that “The First Amendment protects us from limits on speech imposed by the government—not private actors—and we should all reject demands, in the name of the First Amendment, for private actors to curate or publish speech in a certain way. Like it or not, the First Amendment’s protections apply to corporate entities, especially when they engage in editorial decision making.”

Although O’Rielly’s statement would seem to reject the position taken in Trump’s executive order, O’Rielly clarified that his “critique is not in any way directed toward President Trump or those in the White House.” Trump and his administration “are fully within their rights to call for the review of any federal statute’s application, the result of which would be subject to applicable statutory and constitutional guardrails,” O’Rielly said.