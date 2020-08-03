Everyone thinks Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will turn the XFL into ‘Ballers’

“Ballers” became real life on Monday as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought the XFL, according to Sportico.

The former WWE superstar, who played Spencer Strasmore, a financial manager for NFL players on the popular HBO show, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s private equity investment firm RedBird Capital to buy the league for $15 million.

From Sportico:

“Johnson, an actor and producer who played college football at the University of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin. They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife, will be an equal stakeholder with him.”

MORE: Adam Cole breaks mic, drops multiple F-bombs during interview with Pat McAfee

While “Ballers” ended in 2019 after five seasons, everyone is ready for Johnson to give them Season 6 with the XFL.

Ballers is real life now. The Rock bought the XFL. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) August 3, 2020

Johnson already had a connection to the XFL, as he cut promos for the original league.

This is going to be fun.