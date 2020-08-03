England Netball launches #RiseAgain campaign | Netball News





England Netball launches new campaign for fans to rally together and collectively help netball

England Netball has launched its #RiseAgain campaign to create a movement and enourage people to help safeguard netball’s future in England.

The orginsation has submitted to government an action plan for netball’s return and waiting for the green light to allow players to step back out on court and play netball again.

Its membership window opens for 2020/21 on Monday and fans are being encouraged to pledge, or re-pledge, their allegiance to netball by procuring member status.

England Netball is offering those who have suffered financial hardship a 30 per cent discount. However, it is asking anyone who can afford to pledge the full price of membership to do so.

Individuals who pay the full membership fee between August 3 and September 30 will have their names printed on the court at the Vitality Roses’ next home international series.

Due to COVID-19, the Vitality Roses’ fixture list for the forthcoming international season is not yet known, however Jess Thirlby has announced her full-time squad for the season.

Serena Guthrie is back after stepping away from netball for a year and Layla Guscoth is also included after her recovery from the injury that ended her World Cup early in Liverpool.

Experienced shooters Jo Harten and Helen Housby form part of the squad, both also took time away from the international game, and they are two of the eight athletes included who play their domestic netball in Australia.

Head to England Netball’s website to find out further details about the #RiseAgain movement and the membership options available.