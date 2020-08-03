Ellen Page Opens Up About the Beauty and the Obstacles of Her Umbrella Academy Season 2 Romance

While we were cheering for the pair and for Vanya to finally get some real romance, the relationship was obviously not without its problems. Sissy was married to Carl, and it was also the early 1960s, when same-sex relationships were not just frowned upon, but illegal in many ways. Sissy agreed to run away with Vanya, but made the mistake of leaving a note for Carl, who then sent the police after them. Vanya was then believed to be a KGB agent and taken away for questioning, which led to yet another apocalyptic event.

In the end, Vanya went back to 2019 with her siblings, while Sissy ran off with Harlan to hopefully live a better life.

Page tells E! News that it’s a difficult thing to talk about.

“It was beautiful in many ways to play Vanya falling in love for the first time with a woman, and not in an awful, abusive relationship like she was in the first season, thank goodness,” she says. “And then you want to take care of the storyline. You want to make sure you’re showing the beauty and the love, and also reflecting the obstacles, of course.”