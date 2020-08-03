Ellen DeGeneres ‘Wants Out’ Of Her Own Show!!

Ellen Degeneres reportedly wants off her own show after the show was rocked by allegations of a toxic working environment by staffers and guests — and claims that she is generally not a very nice person.

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that she “wants out of the show.”

The insider continued, “She knows she can be tough at times but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

News spoke to 36 former employees, who independently corroborated incidents of harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault from top producers last week.

She then wrote a letter of apology to the out.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” she wrote.