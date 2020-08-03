Ellen DeGeneres Steps Out for the First Time Since Her Talk Show Came Under Fire

Speculation about the show’s cancellation or Ellen being replaced by another celebrity figure began in mid-July, when News published the anonymous accounts of current and former staffers. Those individuals claimed the set of the syndicated show was a “toxic work environment.” Later that month, other current and former employees came forward to share their claims of sexual misconduct.

DeGeneres herself was never accused of misconduct in any form. Nonetheless, in a letter obtained by E! News, the host apologized, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Warner Bros. also reaffirmed their commitment to determine the “appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised,” in a statement shared with E! News.