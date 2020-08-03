Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus

Pederson only shared the news with the team after testing positive for a second time. The 52-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-quarantining.

Any individuals who have been in close contact with Pederson are continuously being tested for the virus.

Before he can return to work, Pederson must return multiple negative tests. It’s believed he contracted the virus outside of the Eagles’ training facility.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Pederson still will be coaching virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley will take over day-to-day operations.

Pederson is the second NFL coach reported to have the coronavirus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he tested positive in March.

Pederson is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. He is 38-26 in four seasons and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title in 2018.