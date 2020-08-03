Dr. 90210’s Plastic Surgeons Are Facing Some Crazy Cases in New Sneak Peek!

Dr. Suzanne Quardt

Dr. Suzanne Marie Quardt, referred to affectionately as “Dr. Q ™” by her many patients, is Board-Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She received a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in biology and then continued her education at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey-NJ Medical School campus in Newark. She graduated with honors, earning her Medical Degree (M.D.) as well as the Faculty Organization Award for Most Outstanding Research Project. Dr. Q ™ performed a Sub-Internship at the prestigious Columbia University and received a letter of recommendation from the now very famous Dr. Oz.

She was accepted at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, one of the most competitive, as well as challenging, surgical training programs in the country. She did her General Surgery Residency, Plastic Surgery Residency, as well as, Research years at the LA County/USC Medical Center.

Dr. Q ™ then went on to complete a Specialty post-graduate Fellowship training program in Complex Plastic Reconstructive and Burn Reconstructive Surgery at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, CA. She served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage from 2009 to 2011 and has served on several Hospital Committees there.

Dr Q ™ performs all aspects of Plastic Surgery, including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as, challenging cases including reconstructions after breast, skin and other cancers, trauma, and other medical conditions.

Dr. Q ™ is a member of numerous national medical societies including the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Diplomat of The American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.