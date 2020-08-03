Doctor dragged away from daughter’s death bed by police in harrowing footage

This is the harrowing moment a father is violently dragged from the side of his terminally-ill daughter’s death bed after being told her life support is about to be withdrawn.

Dr Rashid Abbasi was wrenched away from the bedside vigil in handcuffs before his legs were strapped together because he refused to leave the six-year-old.

At one point during the incident, the cops told the 58-year-old they were ‘disgusted’ by him because he was “acting like an animal”, according to The Mirror.

The entire ordeal was captured on one of the officer’s bodycam equipment.

The incident involving Dr Abbasi, who is a consultant with over 30 years service in the NHS, and wife Aliya, also a doctor, took place after a dispute with medics over little Zainab’s treatment.

Police were called after staff at a hospital in the north of England reported Dr Abbasi for pushing another doctor who had tried to prevent him from returning to his daughter’s bedside.







(Image: UGC)



The father, who has launched legal proceedings, claims officers “behaved like barbarians” after they wrenched him away, with one of them holding his neck, as he held his daughter’s hand.

Mrs Abbasi was grabbed from behind, pulled from the bedside and fell backwards on to the floor screaming after begging the officers to show “compassion”.

She has since said the couple were treated “like scum”.

Dr Abbasi, 58, denies being violent or abusive and said the police de-arrested him after the incident caused him to have a heart attack.

In the footage, captured on August 19 last year, officers can be seen repeatedly asking the parents to leave their daughter’s bedside to talk outside.

However Dr Abbasi, who is holding his daughter’s hand, told them: “I am not leaving.”

Mrs Abbasi, pleaded with officers to show compassion.

She said: “We have just been told about half an hour ago that they are going to take the tube out and our daughter is going to die.”

Dr Abbasi claims a police officer used a metal spiked instrument to unclasp his hand from his daughter’s.

In the struggle that followed, he shouts “what are you doing to my wife?” as she is pulled away and he is dragged away from his daughter.

Dr Abbasi yells “I’ve got chest pains, I’m having a heart attack” and can be heard begging officers to retrieve medication from his pocket to relieve his angina.

As he is forced to the floor and arrested, a female police officer shouts: “You’re acting like an animal, it’s disgusting.”







(Image: UGC)



Dr Abbasi, who suffers from serious heart problems, is also told: “You’ve brought this on yourself.”

He is also told he will be taken to A,amp;E and he will be given his medication if he gets up and sits on a chair.

His legs and ankles were strapped together and he was wheeled away from his daughter on a trolley.

Dr Abbasi claims the police kicked him after he was handcuffed and ignored his pleas for his medicine.

He was later told he had suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency angioplasty the following day.

He claims his health has not been right since then and he has had two more emergency procedures since the arrest.

Dr Abbasi told the Mail on Sunday: “The pictures speak for themselves. They behaved like barbarians. They were not prepared to listen. My daughter was given a death sentence half an hour before they arrived.”

Following the incident, the NHS trust applied to the High Court for permission to take Zainab, who had a rare genetic illness called Niemann-Pick disease, off the ventilator.

But she died on September 16, three days before the court hearing was due to start.

Zainab’s parents did not know she had the rare disease until she was three-years-old.

Neither the hospital nor the police force involved can be identified for legal reasons.

Dr Abbasi told Sky News his family was “living a nightmare” when the incident occurred.

His daughter’s health had rapidly deteriorated and she was struggling to breathe when she was admitted to hospital and placed on life support.

A bitter row erupted between the Abbasis and hospital staff who wanted to take Zainab off the ventilator that was breathing for her.

Her parents, who were both doctors, didn’t believe it was the right thing to do.

The day before, Mrs Abbasi claims, the parents were told by hospital staff that Zainab would be weened off the machine and her treatment would be “maximised”.

“They did none of that, so it was breakdown of trust,” she added.

She said the police treated her and her husband “like scum”, and she feared her husband was also going to die as he suffered a heart attack.







(Image: UGC)



Dr Abbasi told Sky News: “They never listened to us, they would never provide explanations for their actions. I’m a chest consultant, and have worked in the NHS for 30 years.

“The disease Zainab was suffering is not uncommon in adult populations, so I was able to ask leading questions.”

After his arrest and heart attack, Dr Abbasi claims he was only allowed back to see Zainab under harsh restrictions, including a two-hour visiting window where he was escorted throughout the building and was prevented from questioning or challenging the care his daughter was receiving.

The parents say the threat of Zainab being immediately extubated did not escalate further, but instead the steroid treatment she needed to survive was slowly withdrawn.

The hospital made an application to the High Court for an order authorising a withdrawal of life support and a trial was set for September last year with an anonymity order.

As Zainab’s condition deteriorated on September 15, her parents secured two emergency telephone hearings before Mr Justice Cohen, where they argued for an escalation of life-saving steroid treatment which had been reduced.

The application was refused, and Zainab died the following morning.

The Abbasis claim that there was a “toxic environment” surrounding the medical care of their daughter.

Dr Abbasi said in a statement: “I reacted as any father would who is suffering from grief, but I also knew in my professional capacity that my daughter was purposefully not receiving the treatment she needed to live.







(Image: UGC)



“For challenging this and trying to protect my daughter’s life, I was treated like a criminal and an animal. This was brutal and unacceptable, but we want to emphasise that it was the doctors and the hospital who escalated the situation and involved the police unnecessarily.

“Ultimately, this story is about life and the value the NHS places on life and the wishes and rights of the parents involved.

“We are still grieving deeply, but we have no choice but to expose what has happened and to fight for justice for our daughter.

“We insist that what happened to Zainab should be rigorously investigated by an independent and impartial tribunal.”

The charity Christian Concern, which is supporting the Abbasi family along with Christian Legal Centre, said: “The case, hitherto unknown to the public, is reminiscent of the high-profile tragedies of Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard.

“Zainab was suffering from a rare life-limiting neurodegenerative condition called Niemann-Pick Disease. Unrelated to that, she also contracted swine flu at the age of two, which led to serious respiratory problems which required treatment.

“The parents believe that the doctors became increasingly reluctant to treat even the treatable respiratory problems because of her underlying life limiting neurodegenerative disease.

“Fighting for her life was seen as pointless because the genetic disease would make it likely that she would die during childhood.

“This caused numerous disputes between the parents, who are both doctors, and the medical team supporting Zainab about the appropriate intensity of treatment, culminating in the incident captured on video in August 2019. Zainab died four weeks later.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Any parent or indeed anyone who has ever lost a loved one will be deeply moved and appalled by this story.

“You could not find more caring and loving parents who simply wanted their daughter to have a chance to continue to live.

“The family showed an extraordinary amount of restraint in the face of their brutal treatment by the police and the hospital. They genuinely feared that their only daughter and youngest child was about to die.

“Can you imagine how in such a moment it would feel to be treated as they were?

“The whole system needs a major overhaul. These tragic cases occur in a shroud of secrecy. Nothing breaks through because of the way in which the law operates to prevent close and open inspection and accountability. Parents are expected to navigate a complicated system weighted against them. It is almost impossible. This has to change.”

The hospital, which cannot be identified, said: “When there is a risk to the safety of any of the patients in our care, to relatives, visitors or to our staff – or interference with the delivery of care and treatment – it is necessary for us to seek help from the police. This is never taken lightly.







(Image: UGC)



“It is essential we maintain a safe and secure environment, particularly where we are caring for very sick and vulnerable patients.”

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “While we recognised this was a very distressing for him and his family, our duty was to ensure the safety of all those present.

“The 58-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace. He was subsequently also arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers.

“Due to the nature of the incident, it was necessary to detain the man and when he complained of feeling unwell he was taken for treatment as soon as was possible.

“One officer also attended Accident and Emergency for treatment.

“We can confirm police have not pursued any further action against the individual.

“In the limited we have been given to look into this, we have reviewed the body worn footage from the incident which sets out a very different picture to the limited version of events which have been presented to us.

“We can confirm that we have not received a complaint in relation to this incident. We are, however, in the process of reviewing a civil claim, so it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”