Doctor divorces sex-mad Scots husband who ‘hassled her for sex when breastfeeding’ and ‘booked prostitutes for son’

A doctor who claimed her Scots husband’s constant demands for sex destroyed their marriage has won a bitter divorce battle.

The Russian medic married him following a whirlwind romance after meeting him on an internet dating site in Dubai.

They spent New Year in Prague before settling in the desert state.

But the 65-year-old husband, originally from the Highlands, began to make her life a misery following the birth of their son.









The 45-year-old pathologist, named as YI, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh her husband, AAW, was controlling, underminded her confidence, made derogatory remarks and was obsessed with sex even while she was breastfeeding their young son.

She claimed they had enjoyed a normal sexual relationship until the birth of their son in 2012 when AAW began demanding sex three times a day.

The court heard all he wanted was “constantly sex sex sex, when I was breastfeeding all he wanted was sex – I couldn’t even take a shower”.

She said he called himself her “friendly rapist” and found out he booked prostitutes for his 16-year-old son from another relationship, only to be told: “It’s none of your business, you stupid bitch.”

He refused to let her return to Russia to visit her dying mother and made jokes about her having affairs with taxi drivers.

She claimed he would remind her she was reliant on him to keep her in the country with their son.

The court also heard AAW began spending away and his wife found photo evidence of girls, aged 25, and believed he had started using prostitutes.

YI took her case to the Court of Session while her husband is trying to divorce her in Dubai – which she says is for financial reasons.

The husband said she was obsessed with sex and the “friendly rapist” comment in an email was banter. Granting YI’s divorce, Judge Lady Wise said: “She was prepared to put up with quite a lot of unpleasant behaviour.

“Her views on any matter were totally disregarded and that the defender viewed her worth as merely the object of his excessive sexual demands.

“The defender’s version of events does not withstand scrutiny.

“He became noticeably red in the face when he denied calling himself her ‘friendly rapist’ and then appeared to admit it but said that his wife had instigated the term.”

She added: “The defender has behaved in such a way that the pursuer cannot reasonably be expected to cohabit with him.”

The financial settlement will be decided next year.