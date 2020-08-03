Disney Channel Star Ronni Hawk Arrested for Physical Altercation With Boyfriend

Instagram

The 20-year-old actress, who starred on ‘Stuck in the Middle’, has been arrested in Los Angeles and booked at the Van Nuys jail for alleged domestic violence.

Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk has been accused of alleged domestic violence on her boyfriend. The actress, who is best known for playing Rachel Diaz on comedy series “Stuck in the Middle“, has been arrested for allegedly roughing up her man, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the 20-year-old actress was arrested on Friday morning, July 31 in L.A. after police received a call to a home for domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, officers noticed a man on the scene had visible injuries including scratches.

It appeared that the couple got into a verbal argument before things turned physical and Ronni assaulted her boyfriend, who is yet to be identified. Due to his apparent injuries, officers determined she should be arrested.

Ronni was taken to the Van Nuys jail and faces one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. Her bail is set at $100,000, but it’s unknown if someone has posted the bail or if she has been released.

Ronni is also known for her role as Olivia on the Netflix comedy series “On My Block“. She had a recurring role as Wendy on The CW’s supernatural-drama series “Legacies“.

In 2018, she came under fire after her old tweets that supported President Donald Trump and her stance against gun control resurfaced online. Due to this controversy, fans of “On My Block” launched an online petition calling for her firing from the show.

Responding to the backlash, the then-18-year-old actress wrote on her social media account, “The truth is that I was 16 years old when I put that post out there and at 18, I know know that I am not informed enough on several different subjects to be posting blindly.”

“What I do know, is that being on this show has been one of the most special things in my life and I do not take it for granted,” she continued. “I learned to much from this show – about injustices that take place in this world and that being silent is just as bad as doing nothing.”

Admitting her mistake, she added, “So to my fans, I am deeply sorry if I offended any of you. I promise that in the future I will not make any statements without being fully informed.”