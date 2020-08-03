Diddy To Loon: Get At Me King!!

Diddy seems to be trying to reconnect with former Bad Boy rapper Loon after he was released from prison last week.

According to The New York Post, US District Judge Terrence Boyle converted his sentence to time served, citing the virus as an “extraordinary and compelling” reason and that he was not a danger to society.

The rapper served more than eight years for his role in a heroin-dealing conspiracy and was scheduled to be released in August 2021.

Several of his famous friends, including Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, among others, asked that Loon be granted clemency by Donald Trump last year in a 34-page letter penned by friend, Weldon Angelos.

Following news of his release, Twitter dragged Diddy, claiming that all artists on Baby Boy end up in prison or broke. Loon left rap in 2008 after converting to Islam.

“God is great. Welcome home. Get at me king. Love,” he wrote under the caption of a picture of Loon posted by TSR.

It is not known whether Diddy helped Loon out while he was behind bars, but judging from his caption, the answer is likely no.

