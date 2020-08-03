Diddy To Loon: Get At Me King!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Diddy seems to be trying to reconnect with former Bad Boy rapper Loon after he was released from prison last week.

According to The New York Post, US District Judge Terrence Boyle converted his sentence to time served, citing the virus as an “extraordinary and compelling” reason and that he was not a danger to society.

The rapper served more than eight years for his role in a heroin-dealing conspiracy and was scheduled to be released in August 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR