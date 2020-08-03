Desiigner Believes That The Coronavirus Is Gone!

Now we all know that the coronavirus is still very much present, and still a serious matter. However, there is one rapper who is convinced that the virus is gone.

Recently, Desiigner was on Instagram Live while he was hosting a gathering, and while he was on live talking to his fans about his latest mixtape, someone mentioned the coronavirus. More than likely, the virus was mentioned because large gatherings have definitely not been recommended during this time.

However, Desiigner said that the virus is gone.

He said, “Yo, no funny. Corona is fake gone, bro. No funny shit. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain’t even on that type of vibe. Corona sh*t, man. Honestly, that corona shit is BS. You feel me? I ain’t get sick yet. I been outside, healthy.”

Interestingly enough, his claim that the virus is gone comes as the number of cases continues to skyrocket, and certain cities have gone in reversed their progress in response to the number of cases. As we previously reported, former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain passed away after battling the virus.

Prior to that, at least 95 NFL players tested positive for the virus within a four-month span.

There have already been millions of cases confirmed worldwide.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94