Derek Jeter: Some Marlins had ‘false sense of security’ before coronavirus outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak that has caused nearly two dozen members of the Miami Marlins to test positive for the virus and left the club idle since July 26 may have been preventable.

Last week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that an undisclosed number of Miami players were “careless” regarding MLB health and safety protocols following an exhibition game versus the Atlanta Braves. According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, Miami part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter defended his players on Monday afternoon but also admitted some “had a false sense of security and comfort” before the outbreak.