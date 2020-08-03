Dave Franco’s ‘The Rental’ Dominates Box Office for Second Consecutive Week

Black Bear Pictures

The horror movie, starring the actor-turned-filmmaker’s wife Alison Brie, is the only recent release featured in the countdown’s top five amid the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Actor-turned-filmmaker Dave Franco is holding on to the top of the North American box office chart for a second consecutive week with “The Rental“.

The horror movie, starring Franco’s actress wife Alison Brie, was screened in 242 locations – 160 of which were drive-in theaters, grossing just under $318,000 (£243,000).

It’s the only recent release featured in the new top five, as screenings of classic hits “The Goonies”, “Jurassic Park“, “Back to the Future” and “Grease” fill out the rest of the countdown during the coronavirus pandemic.