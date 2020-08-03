Danielle Brooks to Bring Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson Back to Life in New TV Movie

WENN/Avalon

This small screen project will reunite the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star with Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, whom she worked together on the stage production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

–

“Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks is to portray gospel legend and activist Mahalia Jackson in a new TV movie.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon will direct the project from U.S. TV newswoman Robin Roberts (II)‘ Rock’n Robin Productions.

<br />

Mahalia became one of America’s premier gospel performers, who sang at President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball and at the March on Washington in 1963, alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The movie marks a reunion for Leon and Brooks, who previously worked together on the stage production of “Much Ado About Nothing”.