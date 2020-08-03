CSU Rams conduct 150 COVID-19 tests Monday, future of football clearer by end of week

The CSU Rams should know later this week how serious the spate of coronavirus positives runs within the football program. And, in the process, they can develop a clearer picture as to when coach Steve Adazzio’s program, which has been paused since last Wednesday, can return to training.

The Rams conducted 150 COVID-19 tests Monday, the university announced via a news release.

Members of the football, soccer, cross country and volleyball teams were included in the tests, the athletic department said. Results from those tests are expected in a few days, the university said.

CSU paused team activities within the football program July 29 following a report from the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment that cited Rams athletics was the site of an active outbreak. The report noted eight confirmed positives and nine probable cases.

Officials traced the outbreak to July 21, with eight positive tests among Rams football players.

The university as of Monday had conducted 420 student-athlete tests, CSU athletics reported, with 16 total positives, 11 of those coming from within the football program. CSU declared six active positive COVID cases as of Monday, with all those infected coming from within the football team.

Moreover, the university noted that there are additional student-athletes who are “currently or have quarantined as a result of contact tracing per determination of CSU Public Health,” but a specific count was not provided Monday.