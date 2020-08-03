CSU Rams conduct 150 COVID-19 tests Monday, future of football clearer by end of week

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The CSU Rams should know later this week how serious the spate of coronavirus positives runs within the football program. And, in the process, they can develop a clearer picture as to when coach Steve Adazzio’s program, which has been paused since last Wednesday, can return to training.

The Rams conducted 150 COVID-19 tests Monday, the university announced via a news release.

Members of the football, soccer, cross country and volleyball teams were included in the tests, the athletic department said. Results from those tests are expected in a few days, the university said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR