Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia’s Victoria state imposes new lockdown

Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions were imposed across Melbourne and other parts of Victoria from Sunday night, after a disaster was declared in the virus-hit Australian state.

An evening curfew was implemented across Melbourne from 8 pm to 5 am.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the state of disaster proclamation gave police greater power.

He added that 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected since Saturday, including seven deaths. It comes among a steadily increasing toll in both deaths and infections over the past six weeks in Victoria.

“If we don’t make these changes, we’re not going to get through this,” Andrews said. “We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about.”

He said there would be more announcements about workplaces, including the closure of certain industries.

“I want to ensure all Victorians — supermarkets, the butcher, the baker, food, beverage, groceries, those types of settings — there will be no impact there,” he said.

Melbourne residents will only be allowed to shop and exercise within 5 kilometres of their homes. All students across the state will return to home-based learning and child care centres will be closed.

People waited in long lines outside grocery stores ahead of the lockdown on Sunday, wearing masks.

Some grocery stores’ meat and fruit shelves were nearly empty.

The deaths in Victoria took the national toll to 208.

Also Sunday, New South Wales confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in more than a month as authorities sought to suppress a number of growing clusters at a hotel and several restaurants in Sydney.