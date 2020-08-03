Colton Underwood and More Bachelor Nation Stars React to Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley

Bachelor Nation couldn’t be happier for Tayshia Adams.

As E! News reported this Monday, the former season 23 contestant is set to replace Clare Crawley as this season’s Bachelorette. As a source explained, “The producers have told [Tayshia] that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors.”

Suffice to say this season of the series is shaping up to be “the most dramatic yet,” as Chris Harrison will likely say the night of the premiere.

Congratulations and messages of good luck are already pouring in, with Tayshia’s prior love interest Colton Underwood getting in on the first round of well-wishes. He tweeted, “Congrats @TayshiaAdams—good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser.”