Coco Austin Overjoyed by Reunion With Father After ‘So Stressful’ COVID-19 Battle

Instagram

Sharing on Instagram a couple of pictures of Steve Austin with his family, the wife of Ice-T expresses how relieved she is, ‘It just feels great to see him in good spirits again.’

–

Coco Austin is finally breathing a sigh of relief. Following a month-long hospitalization due to the coronavirus, her father Steve Austin has finally recovered from the deadly virus and has been discharged from the hospital, allowing him to reunite with his family again. Coco broke the happy news through a recent Instagram post.

In the post, which was attached by two photos of Steve with his family members after his hospitalization, Coco revealed the aftermath of his battle with coronavirus. “He is covid free but is still dealing with damaged lungs that covid leaves behind..,” so the wife of Ice-T revealed. “He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky.”

Coco went on sharing her father’s experience in the hospital, comparing it to jail. “No windows No visitors and laying in one spot and not being able to walk around was getting to him..,” she explained to her followers. “He also adds you could hear people moan in pain during the night and some people werent making it ..So sad.”

She continued, “He lost 30 pounds in this time period so my job is to plump him back up so he gains his natural muscle back and is back healthy LOL.. it just feels great to see him in good spirits again..this whole thing has been so stressful ..This is the first time Chanel has seen him since the whole ordeal she was excited to see him as you can see.”

To conclude her lengthy post, Coco thanked those who sent their prayers and support during their tough time.

<br />

Ice-T made public his father-in-law’s hospitalization last month, urging people to take the pandemic seriously because the virus is real. “There are still non-believers,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this… I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”