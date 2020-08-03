Cerberus has ‘serious doubts’ about candidate for Commerzbank chair By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank’s annual news conference in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT () – Cerberus, one of the largest investors in Germany’s Commerzbank (DE:), said it had “serious doubts” about a candidate to take over the chair of the lender’s supervisory board, Hans-Joerg Vetter.
Cerberus made the comments in a letter dated Aug. 2 ahead of a Monday meeting of the German lender’s board to discuss the role.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.