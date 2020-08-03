Cardinals-Tigers series postponed due to worsening St. Louis coronavirus outbreak

MLB insider Jon Heyman also reported that at least 13 people in the St. Louis traveling party have tested positive over the past week.
The Cardinals haven’t played since last Wednesday due to the virus outbreak. Heyman and others have reported some players broke MLB health and safety protocols and recently visited a casino. It’s unknown when the Cardinals will be permitted to return to action.
The Miami Marlins experienced an outbreak within its traveling team after some players were allegedly “careless” following an exhibition game versus the Atlanta Braves.