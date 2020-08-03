Cardinals players went to casino before positive coronavirus tests?

Some St. Louis Cardinals players may have broken MLB health and safety recommendations ahead of the team experiencing a coronavirus outbreak that left its season in question.

St. Louis hasn’t played since last Wednesday due to multiple players returning positive coronavirus test results, and the club’s Monday showdown versus the Detroit Tigers was also postponed. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that “at least a couple” of Cardinals players visited a casino, which led to MLB “tightening” a rule about personnel leaving team hotels while on the road.