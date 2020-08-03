Cardi B Allegedly Going BROKE – Starts An ONLYFANS Page!!

Is Cardi B goring broke? The platinum selling rapper is currently locked in a bitter lawsuit with her former managers, and her lawyer Paul V. LiCalsi— just quit on her. That’s not a good sign for the Bodak Yellow rapper.

But MTO News has learned that Cardi has a plan for making money from now until she can come up with another hit song – Onlyfans.

Onlyfans is a site where people take off their clothes for paid subscribers. But Cardi plans to use it a little differently, at least for now.

Last week, Cardi’s lawyer Paul LiCalsi asked a judge to be removed from defending the “Press” rapper in her countersuit against former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael, MTO News learned.

In court documents, LiCalsi said “Ms. Almanzar and Reitler have divergent and irreconcilable views regarding the litigation strategy to employ in this matter.” He added that the pair cannot agree on “an appropriate strategy to resolve the lawsuit,” straining their relationship.