Cardi B Allegedly Going BROKE – Starts An ONLYFANS Page!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Is Cardi B goring broke? The platinum selling rapper is currently locked in a bitter lawsuit with her former managers, and her lawyer Paul V. LiCalsi— just quit on her. That’s not a good sign for the Bodak Yellow rapper.

But MTO News has learned that Cardi has a plan for making money from now until she can come up with another hit song – Onlyfans.

Onlyfans is a site where people take off their clothes for paid subscribers. But Cardi plans to use it a little differently, at least for now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR