Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat:
Canalys: global Q2 tablet shipments grew 26% YoY to 37.5M, desktop PC shipments fell 26%; iPad shipments grew 19.8% YoY to 14.24M for a leading 38% market share — Ten years ago, tablet computers were marketed as the vanguard of the “post-PC,rdquo; era, but traditional desktop and notebook PCs remained popular as tablet sales plateaued.
Canalys: global Q2 tablet shipments grew 26% YoY to 37.5M, desktop PC shipments fell 26%; iPad shipments grew 19.8% YoY to 14.24M for a leading 38% market share (Jeremy Horwitz/VentureBeat)
Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat: