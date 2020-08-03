Caitlyn Jenner Wishes ‘Good Friend’ Kanye West the Best in His Presidential Bid

WENN

When appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’, the former ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recalls how the husband of Kim Kardashian treated her when she underwent her gender transition.

Caitlyn Jenner is uncertain about Kanye West‘s bid to be the next President of the United States, but insisted that despite his recent Twitter tirades, the rapper is “a good person” with “a big heart.”

The Olympian, who was married to Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and is the father of two of her five children, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, appeared on TV show “Good Morning Britain” on Monday (August 03), and voiced her support for the “Gold Digger” rapper amid his turbulent bid to become the next Potus.

“Well, honestly I don’t know,” she responded when asked what she thought of Kanye’s political ambitions. “Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else. I haven’t had a chance (to speak to him), he is living up in Wyoming most of the time.”

“So, I just wish him the best. I made that as a joke about being his VP when he announced that. But I hope for the best for him. He’s a really good guy.”

Caitlyn, 70, went on to praise the star, who suffers from bipolar disorder, for being “a good friend,” especially during the years when she underwent her gender transition.

“The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I’ve been going through in the last five years,” she said. “He’s been such a good friend.”

She added, “He has been extremely supportive. Kanye has got a big heart… he’s a good person.”





And when asked about the situation in the U.S., Caitlyn insisted, “I don’t even want to discuss or talk about politics anymore.”

She added, “It’s a different world, I want to go back to the old world!… I think here in the U.S., a lot of it is political. We have an election coming up, it seems everything right now is politics, politics, politics.”

Caitlyn previously supported Donald Trump, but ended her support for the President in 2018 due to his and his administration’s lack of support for the transgender community. In an interview with People magazine, the “I Am Cait” star revealed she no longer politically identifies as Republican, and instead thinks of herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive.”