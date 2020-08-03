Bryan Callen Announces Podcast Hiatus After Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WENN

Bryan Callen has announced that he will be taking an absence from his podcast amid sexual misconduct allegations that are leveled against him. After his initial denial, “The Goldbergs” actor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 2 to double down on his stance.

“When you’re in a situation like I am, you get a lot of advice from a lot of different people, and it usually falls into two different categories. They either tell you to post a statement and disappear or they say to lay low and let the news cycle pass you by,” the 53-year-old comedian said in a video. “Well, for better or for worse, I’m not doing any of that.”

“I never thought in a million years I would be sitting here defending myself against something I did not do 21 years ago,” he continued. “I categorically and absolutely deny all the allegations against me. I wanted you to see me say that, I didn’t want to post some stale statement. I wanted you to hear that come out of my mouth.”

“Those are not things that I could do, those are not things that I would ever do. That is not how I have ever lived my life,” Bryan stated. He also talked about #MeToo movement. While he said that it was “one of the most important movements of my lifetime, Bryan noted that it allowed anybody to “make an allegation against you and you are guilty until proven innocent. It’s just a fact that social media and the press alone can act as judge, jury and executioner… [so] when something like this happens, this is pretty much the only way you can defend yourself.”

Concluding his message, Bryan said that he would “obviously” be taking a “leave of absence” from his weekly podcast “The Fighter and the Kid”, which he co-hosts with Brendan Schaub.

In a report by Los Angeles Times on July 31, actress Katherine Fiore Tigerman accused him of raping her in 1999 at his home in Los Angeles. Retail employee Rachel Green also alleged she had been pinned against the wall of a changing room and forcibly kissed by Callen in 2009 while comedienne Tiffany King recalled being asked for a “b**wjob” by the actor in 2017 after having dinner together.

The fourth woman, Claire Ganshert, explained they began a consensual sexual relationship for four years after meeting in 2012, but she had no idea he was already married to Amanda Humphrey, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

In response to allegations, Bryan issued a statement which read, “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”