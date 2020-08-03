Bruno Mars Wants to Send Rihanna His Headshots for Her Fenty Skin Campaign

WENN

The ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ singer makes the lighthearted comment about being a model for the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker as he admits that making music could get him so frustrated.

–

Bruno Mars has put himself forward as a model for Rihanna.

The “Locked Out of Heaven” singer took to Twitter on Monday, August 3 and offered up his catwalk services, telling Rihanna that making music all the time can be frustrating.

“Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself ‘I should’ve been a model’,” he wrote.

Bruno Mars joked about seeing himself as a model.

“Yo @rihanna I’d like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign. I just took some new ones that I’m really proud of.”

Bruno Mars reached out to Rihanna about the headshots he recently took.

He added a crossed fingers emoji.