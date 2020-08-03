Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Calls #FreeBritney Movement ‘a Joke’, Denies Stealing From Her

Instagram

In a new interview, the 68-year-old also addresses rumors that he steals from the 38-year-old ‘Oops.. I Did It Again’ hitmaker, adding that ‘I love my daughter. I love all my kids.’

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship has been the talk of the town with many trending #FreeBritney on social media to advocate for the singer to be set free from her father Jamie Spears. Now, Jamie has addressed the movement as he talks about his relationship with his singer daughter.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” Jamie told New York Post published Saturday, August 1. He also called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke.” The 68-year-old said, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Addressing rumors that he stole from his daughter, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?” He went on to assure, “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Britney’s conservatorship began in February 2008 following her public breakdown. Back in July, Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, shared on “As Not Seen on TV” podcast that Britney had “always wanted to get out of” her conservatorship, which reportedly gives Jamie access to sign off on “every major decision she makes” from business, to health, to voting, and marriage.

“It’s very frustrating to have,” Bryan added. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.” However, Bryan said that the conservatorship “has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and (we) keep hoping for the best.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears said of the controversial conservatorship, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, bad**s, unstoppable woman.”