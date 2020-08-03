Brian Austin Green Candidly Weighs In on Co-Parenting With Megan Fox

For Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, co-parenting is going “as well as it can.”

That’s how the actor described his and his famous ex’s current parenting dynamic, just a few months after he personally confirmed the news of their separation in May. The two, who had been together on and off for more than a decade, are parents to sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6 and Journey, 3. Green is also dad to 18-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

“There’s no rule book to it,” Green said of co-parenting with Fox on a new episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast. “There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

Their new family dynamic has also meant being realistic about what their youngsters are experiencing.

“I think for us…the realization of that we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will,” he noted. “I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids…whether it’s a really negative experience for them or it’s ok and they feel safe in it and they feel loved…and they feel like, you know, everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. But, it’s not bad different, it’s just different.”