Brewers bench coach Murphy recovering from heart attack By





Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is recovering from a moderate heart attack he suffered Saturday afternoon during a team workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee, the team confirmed Sunday night.

Murphy alerted the medical staff, who called an ambulance to transport him to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa (Wis.), team president David Stearns said.

“Froedtert had a team of cardiologists waiting and ultimately put in a stent,” Stearns said. “He is currently resting comfortably at Froedtert and should be released in a couple of days. This is an outcome where everyone did the right thing. Pat reported his symptoms, our medical staff immediately identified what was going on and the folks at Froedtert did an incredible job of getting him the care he needed.”

Murphy, 61, joined the Brewers as a bench coach in 2016.

The Brewers had their weekend series against St. Louis canceled after the Cardinals suffered a COVID-19 outbreak late last week. The Brewers haven’t played since Wednesday, when they wrapped up a 3-3 road trip with a 3-0 victory at Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee hosts the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

