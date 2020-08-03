Boxing:Joe George savage KO of the year candidate with brutal uppercut

This is definitely KO of the year material.

American Joe George kept his unblemished record alive with a sublime uppercut that knocked Marcos Escudero out cold in their re-match.

Nine months after winning their first fight by split decision, George pulled this one out of the fire after trailing on two of three scorecards in Round 9 when he finished Escudero in their light heavyweight bout for Showtime Boxing’s Premier Boxing Champions card.

George showcased his power when he needed it most against his Argentine opponent and needed to end the fight via KO because Escudero landed the harder shots throughout.

Escudero (R) never saw it coming. (showtime)

But George said his opponent’s dominance was all down to his game plan.

“I was setting him up with the jab to the body and had him leaning over a little,” George said.

“I wanted him to get relaxed and that’s exactly what he did. He was relaxed, I slipped over and shot it. Really, he gave it to me and I had to take it and put him down.

“The result is self-explanatory. I don’t have to say nothing. I’m willing to fight whoever next. One fight at a time and I’ll be prepared for whatever’s on the way.”

Escudero never saw the punch coming after he ducked a right hand from George but was caught clean on the chin coming back.

Referee Dan Schavoine began the count before eventually waving the fight off.

Escudero out cold. (Showtime)

George trailed 97-93 on two scorecards at the time of the stoppage and led by the same score on the other judges card.

George improves his record to 11-0.