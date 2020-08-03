BlockTower’s CIO Predicts Hyperinflation Could Send Bitcoin Parabolic By Cointelegraph

BlockTower’s CIO Predicts Hyperinflation Could Send Bitcoin Parabolic
Ari Paul, CIO and co-founder at crypto hedge fund BlockTower Capital, believes Bitcoin’s next parabolic move will soon be triggered by hyperinflation caused by the monetary policies of central banks.
According to Paul, the Federal Reserve will eventually need to devalue the dollar as a means to pay its increasingly high sovereign debt.
