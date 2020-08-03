Blocboy JB’s Baby Mama: I Caught Him Cheating w/ Transgender! (Leaks ‘Bussy’ Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Blocboy JB’s babys mother is claiming that she caught the rapper “cheating” in her, with a transgender. And MTO News has learned that Blockboy’s baby mama is claiming to have proof. 

According to Blockboy’s baby mama, she found “bussy” pics that the t-girl sent on Blocboy’s phone. And, the “bussy” pics, showed the “t-girls” private parts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR